A section of Hilldale Road in Thunder Bay, Ont. will be closed to traffic on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 between 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m due to water line upgrades.

According to a written statement by city officials, the section of Hilldale Road, between Gemstone Drive and Fenwood Drive, will be closed for both days or until work is complete.

The road will be closed to through traffic. However, local traffic will be permitted, city officials said.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and obey all posted signs when travelling near construction zones.