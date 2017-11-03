Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. have identified the victims involved in Wednesday's fatal collision between two tractor trailers on Highway 17, about 40 kilometres west of Shabaqua.

On Nov.1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. officers were called to a collision between two transport trucks on the Trans Canada Highway, between Shabaqua and Upsala.

The drivers of the two tractor trailer units — 33 year old Sukhivr Sidhu from Steinback, Man., and 33-year old Amrit Sekhon from Calgary — were confirmed dead. A third person, who was a passenger in one of the trucks, was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, according to a statement released Friday by OPP.

Police said, the highway was closed for approximately nine hours while officials were investigating at the scene.