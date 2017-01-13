A fatal collision, which took the life of a 45 year-old woman from Fort William First Nation earlier in January, has prompted concerns about a stretch of Highway 61 from the public to the riding's MPP — and re-ignited talk about the closed James Street swing bridge.

Rachel Legarde was the driver of a grey car involved in the three vehicle collision; she was the only fatality in the crash.

Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Bill Mauro said he's been forwarding a number of concerns from his constituents to the Ministry of Transportation, including those surrounding speed limits and lane configurations near the turnoff from the highway to Chippewa Road.

"Highways are a big issue in the whole province," Mauro told CBC News. "I think especially so in northern Ontario."

"But I think it's important as a community that we listen to the professionals and see what it is they're going to suggest, if anything at all.. I think we wait for MTO to suggest to us what they think might be the best path forward."

The turnoff from Highway 61 has been the only road access to Fort William First Nation for over three years, since the CN-owned bridge over the Kaministiquia River was closed to vehicle traffic following a fire. The City of Thunder Bay and CN Rail remain in court over the issue.

The James Street bridge, formerly the most direct route between Thunder Bay and Fort William First Nation has been closed to vehicle traffic since a 2013 fire.

Officials with the provincial transportation ministry confirmed that Mauro has been in contact, with concerns about the collision, increased volumes on highway 61 since the closure of the James Street bridge and traffic safety.

"There's a heightened awareness around the issue as a result of the tragedy that occurred," Mauro said.

"We've heard from our constituents, going back to 2013, I would say when the private [CN-owned] bridge was first closed ...we have relayed those concerns to MTO, we've talked to them and asked them to let us know if they're considering anything different when it comes to that section of the highway."

In an emailed statement, a ministry spokesperson said the MTO reviews all collisions, and that it continues to review the details about the fatal Highway 61 crash as the investigation by Ontario Provincial Police unfolds.

Highway study in the works: MTO

Since the swing bridge closure, the province has made a number of modifications to Highway 61 to attempt to handle the increased volume of traffic.

The ministry's statement highlighted the installation of an overhead flashing beacon at Chippewa Road, more warning signs for school buses, oversized yield signs and reduced 60 km/h speed limit signs on the northbound ramp.

A planning study for the highway, between Arthur Street south to Loch Lomond Road is something the ministry is working on, according to the MTO statement, adding that the study's purpose would be to "identify and review alternatives for future highway needs."

Mauro said his office has received correspondence from the ministry about the planned study, and that it was sent out about a week before the fatal crash.