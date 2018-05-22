Three vehicle collision on Highway 11/17 sends one driver to hospital: Thunder Bay OPP

Ontario Provincial police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have charged a 53-year-old driver after a three vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 11/17 and Mapleward Road.

Police said at approximately 9:13 a.m. on Tuesday, a westbound SUV on Highway 11/17 made a left turn onto Mapleward Road. The SUV driver then collided with the driver of a sedan that was heading east on the highway.

A driver of a pick up truck that was waiting at the stop sign on Mapleward Road was subsequently struck by the sedan.

According to a written release, the male driver of the sedan was transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The 53-year-old driver of the SUV was charged with making a left turn not in safety.