MTO to study 4-laning of Highway 61 in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Study includes looking at route from airport to Loch Lomond Road
The Ministry of Transportation will examine if it should four-lane a stretch of Highway 61 between Arthur Street and Loch Lomond Road in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The ministry started a planning and preliminary design study to take a look at the existing road conditions, as well as to look at current and future needs for the highway and identify a preferred plan moving forward.
Fatal Highway 61 crash sparks more concerns about safe access to Fort William First Nation
The study started in December 2017, and is scheduled to wrap up in the fall of 2020.
A short section of Highway 61 from Arthur Street to the Thunder Bay International Airport already has four lanes of traffic.
In the study area, Highway 61 goes under two sets of CN Rail tracks, overtop a set of CP Rail tracks, and over Rosslyn Road. That section of roadway, between the airport and Broadway Avenue, will be closed this summer as those bridges and structures undergo repairs.
The ministry told CBC News it will hold three public information sessions, with the first slated for summer 2018. The others will be held in 2019 and will encourage comments from the public.
The Ministry said it hopes to accomplish the following from the public meetings:
- Need and justification
- Identifying planning solutions;
- Environmental inventories of existing conditions;
- Alternative design concepts;
- Analysis and evaluation of alternatives;
- Technically preferred alternatives; and
- Final recommended plans (including potential impacts and mitigation measures).
The project is currently under study only, and is not funded through the province's Northern Highways Program.
