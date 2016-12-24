High school students in Thunder Bay, Ont. have been getting into the holiday spirit, with at least two schools taking on projects which highlight the teenagers' various talents.

Grade 12 students at St. Patrick High School took their final bow on stage earlier in December, after collecting 34 Make-a-Wish campaign bags and raising $9,000 for Autism Ontario.

The students performed A Seussified Christmas Carol to sold-out audiences over two nights.

Students who performed in "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at St. Patrick High School donated $9,000 to Autism Ontario. (St. Patrick's High School )

Co-director Abby Foulds said the feeling of accomplishment extended beyond the stage performance.

"Our class worked incredibly hard on this show and knowing that we were able to give so much back has been an amazing feeling for us," Foulds said.

The cast of "A Seussified Christmas Carol" performed by St. Patrick High School. (St. Patrick's High School)

The students directed, staged and produced the show. The preparation took three months, and co-director Leah Rantala was quick to credit her crew.

"We were very ambitious with this production," Rantala said, adding that the team "could not have done it without all the help we received."

Westgate high school technology teacher Tom Charlton shows off one of the wooden toys handcrafted by his students. (Cathy Alex / CBC)

At Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute, a number of students refurbished dozens of children's bicycles and built about 50 handmade wooden toys, including peg, tic-tac-toe and ring toss games.

Grade 9 student Simon Pugliese told CBC News that he always feels fortunate to get what he wants at Christmas, but added he knows many kids who aren't as lucky.

Pugliese said he'd like to change that.

"So it was nice to know that this was going to go to families who don't have enough money to give presents to their kids and maybe one day everyone will have the chance to have a real Christmas," he said.

Sandra Stewart, an executive with Christmas Cheer in Thunder Bay, said she's grateful for the spirit of giving.

"For us to have something that's handmade, something that's made with the heart, and when you think that it's young people doing this and learning that not everyone is as fortunate as they are, it is truly the Christmas spirit."