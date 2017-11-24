Construction on the High Street retaining wall is currently suspended until next year in order to reopen the road to traffic.

Work on the 70-year-old structure — located at High Street and Cornwall Avenue — started earlier this year after council received a memorandum detailing the degree of deterioration.

It showed that the retaining wall was leaning towards High Street and the stone and mortar joints were loose, cracked and missing in some places which also allowed water to seep into those exposed areas.

Once construction started in June, much of High Street, from Cornwall Avenue was closed to both pedestrians and traffic.

However, construction was delayed in August of 2017 when an old, undiscovered explosive device was accidentally detonated by a worker. No one was injured and the work resumed a week later.

On Thursday Nov. 24, work on the High Street retaining wall was suspended so that the road can be reopened to traffic.

Construction is expected to resume in the spring of next year.