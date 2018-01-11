3 people charged in Thunder Bay, Ont., after gunshots fired in 'dangerous situation,' police say

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say three people have been charged with a variety of firearms and probation-related offences after what the service called a "dangerous situation" involving a gun at a south-side home Wednesday night.

According to a written release issued Thursday, police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Heron Street around 6 p.m., after they received a report of gunshots and a man outside with a gun.

A 21-year-old man and a woman were allegedly drinking in the apartment when they had a disagreement, after which the man took the weapon outside and pointed it at a neighbour who was arriving home, police said. The man and the woman reportedly re-entered the apartment and the gun was fired, police said.

No one was hurt.

Just after 9:05 p.m., police said the man and the woman surrendered to officers.

After the arrests, police said officers entered the apartment where they found "in plain view" a number of long guns, ammunition and a compound bow. Police said they are waiting for a warrant to do a more thorough search.

Police warned residents to leave and avoid the area bordered by Ogden Street, Finlayson Street, Simpson Street and McKenzie Street Wednesday night. People were allowed to return home after 10 p.m., police said.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with pointing a firearm, reckless discharging of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. Another man, 26, who police said owns the apartment where the incident took place, has been charged with careless storage of a firearm and breach of probation.

A 20-year-old woman was charged with breach of probation.