A new sign on the Hells Angels Clubhouse in Thunder Bay, Ont., serves as a message to the public, and competing interests, that the group has once again re-established itself in the northwestern Ontario city, according to Thunder Bay Police.

The group recently re-opened its local chapter, since it was frozen in 2006, and installed a new sign on its clubhouse on Simpson Street.

Thunder Bay Police Staff Sergeant Ryan Gibson said the new sign is a way of showing the group is conducting business.

"When you see that patch, people know who they are, and that's what it's all about. They are sending a message to other competitors, the general public, that they mean business and they are here for a reason and it's not a good one," said Gibson.

He said the group's local chapter was 'frozen' in 2006 after Project Husky, a two-year operation, saw 27 people charged in relation to organized crime, conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Gibson said the public should always be concerned with any organized crime group as they are often involved in dangerous activities such as drug and human trafficking.

The rear of the Hells Angels clubhouse in Thunder Bay, Ont. still displays the provincial logo for the biker gang. (Jeff Walters / CBC)

"To say that one group will keep the other group in check, no, organized crime is about making money and they will work hand in hand when the mood fits or it's going to result in something positive for them," Gibson said.

He said people should not only stay away from the city's clubhouse but also distance themselves from organized crime as "they are not a positive for the community."

The group's original clubhouse, located at Heron and McKenzie Streets was seized by the province in 2007, and is now home to Evergreen A United Neighbourhood.