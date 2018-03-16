A mom of four kids in Thunder Bay, Ont. says she's looking for some answers and information regarding her VIP tickets to the Hedley concert after the show was moved from the Fort William Gardens to the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.

Korrinne Landry said she purchased four VIP tickets, which includes a meet and greet with the band, for herself and her four children as a birthday gift for her youngest son, Noah.

"He really wanted to see Hedley and meet and greet, so I saved up and gave it to him as a Christmas present for his birthday," Landry told CBC News, "we were all excited and counting down the days ... then I get a notification that due to unforeseen circumstances, they are changing the venue."

"They didn't give us a lot of information."

She said her VIP tickets also included assigned front row seats at the Fort William Gardens, where the band was originally booked to perform on Friday, March 16.

Landry said she's worried and frustrated that she has had no answers to how the seats will be assigned at the auditorium as she was only informed that it will be a "first come, first serve" basis.

"We are going to be seated based on our ticketing purchase level and nothing was mentioned about the VIP," Landry said, "questions were raised and certainly for me as well because I spent a fair amount of money and got early tickets so that I got basically front row seating."

Having spent over $1000 on all four tickets, Landry said she's worried that her young son will not be able to experience his first concert the way she had planned and paid for.

Landry said she attended her first Hedley concert when she was pregnant with her youngest son, Noah. As a way to come full circle, Landry said she purchased four VIP tickets for Noah's birthday. (Korrinne Landry)

"For me as a single mom with four kids, that's equivalent to almost a month's rent," Landry continued, "my youngest son, he's only not even four feet tall, even if we were in the second or third row in the auditorium, [if] somebody six feet tall stands up in front of him, he's not going to see."

She said while her and her children are meeting with the band, ticket holders will be let into the auditorium to choose their seats, which thus puts her and her family at a disadvantage.

"My thought when I bought the tickets and got the front row was this is great, he's going to have a great experience at his first time at a concert, and now he's potentially not even going to be able to see anything, so I feel like it's almost a waste of money for us," Landry said.

She said she tried calling the venues for some information, as well as Live Nation — the company in charge of promoting the concert — however received no additional details other than the information she was told at the beginning.

Korrinne Landry and her son wearing the Hedley swag they received when they purchased their four VIP tickets. (Korrinne Landry)

"It's more of what do you give up," Landry said, "taking photos with the band or having good seats for the concert?"

She said although everyone in her family are all die-hard Hedley fans who have waited months to see them in Thunder Bay, the mom of four is contemplating refunding the tickets.

CBC News reached out to Live Nation by both phone and email however the messages were not returned.