Public health officials in Thunder Bay, Ont. say a local water company has resumed bottling operations.

In a short written statement, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said that "internal procedures have been upgraded," at Kakabeka Crystal and further testing confirmed safe drinking water.

The company was forced to suspend its operations after investigators with the health unit tested water samples which showed heavy bacterial overgrowth. Public health officials also raised concerns with the company's schedule of testing and record-keeping.

Those issues appear to have been dealt with.

"[The health unit] is satisfied that adherence to the new procedures will result in Kakabeka Crystal providing safe bottled water on an ongoing basis," the health unit said in Thursday's statement.