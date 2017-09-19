A new study from the University of Toronto suggests that newcomers moving to Northern Ontario, because of cheap housing prices, may be more than some small communities health care systems can handle.

Dr. Kate Rice, an author of the report, which studied people who have chronic pain, said many people who move to Northern Ontario because of cheap housing, can also cause a lot of strain on the local health system.

Rice said the assumption that the people moving to many small communities for recreational reasons, and are therefore active, is wrong.

"And that's not what we're seeing. We're not seeing those people. It's not those people who are moving to those communities. It's people who are moving to those communities on fixed incomes because they can't find work."

"Often, they are people who are on a fixed income. They can't work because they are on ODSP or something like that, and their money goes a lot further in Northern Ontario," she said. "But, often they need complex care for things like pain and mental health that these small communitites don't have the services to properly care for."

Wendigo Street in Manitouwadge is one of the subdivisions built in 1985 when the Golden Giant Mine opened in nearby Hemlo. These homes were sold, mainly to seniors, when the mine ceased operations in 2005. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Rice said many of those newcomers have complex health issues. In some cases, they suffer from chronic pain. In others, it may be mental health. She said small towns simply aren't equipped to deal with the health care required by some of these newcomers.

"What's making this more challenging actually are all the new people coming. Who are these new people, and what I was told over and over again is these are people moving to really economically depressed resource towns from southern Ontario, because they can't afford to live here anymore."

Rice was unable to specify what communities she had visited and researched, but did say they were approximately four to six hours east of Thunder Bay.

Police watch over patients

Rice said the practice of calling in law enforcement to watch over patients who are admitted to hospital, or using the ORNGE air ambulance system is not appropriate.

"It's very expensive for the health care system, and it obviously doesn't do anything to actually address the underlying health problem that that person has."

It's no secret that small, northern Ontario towns suffer from physician and specialist shortages. Rice said she hopes more can be done to help recruit and retain doctors and medical specialists in small communities.

"The need for those specialties in small communities is already known. The piece that we're adding that's new is it seems that need is even more acute, because you have people moving there. "