Seasoned traveller Holly Watson never imagined her dreams of owning a hostel would become a reality so soon.

"I've been searching for a hostel since like forever," Watson told CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning on Friday.

Having travelled to more than 16 countries, Watson said she started carrying a leather-bound journal to document all her travels and adventure.

"My great aunt and uncle gave me a ... journal years ago when I was travelling," she said. "So it's been with me to over 16 countries."

"Every hostel I've stayed in I would journal a little bit about it and I started it about 11 years ago."

After much dreaming, planning and thinking, she said an old warehouse came up on the market which eventually became the home for Haven Hostel — a new entry to Thunder Bay's hospitality industry.

Holly Watson said when the old Kelly's Food Services building came up on the market, she partnered up with Paul Pepe to fill the large warehouse and run a hostel together. (The Haven Hostel / Facebook)

"So the building on Google probably still does look old and tired [but] now it's dark grey and red, it looks lovely," Watson said, "It used to be the old Kelly's Food Services."

Watson said because of the age of the building and the size of the warehouse, she was weary at first as she felt that she needed another revenue stream to make her dream of building a hostel come true.

That's when Watson decided to partner up with another seasoned traveller, Paul Pepe.

"That's when Paul became my business partner and we decided to do gear rental and a hostel together," Watson said. "So we filled the space ... and currently we are running the hostel."

The Haven Hostel

Hostel's are a "cheaper way of staying" somewhere when you are travelling so "you can have your resources to spend on other big adventures," according to Watson, which is why she chose to stay in them while travelling.

"The biggest thing about hostel culture is the communal aspect of it," Watson continued. "So anytime I've ever planned a trip, I have this big massive plan when I show up and I go to my first hostel and my plan is absolutely no more because I talk to people."

From local volcanos to secret surf spots, Watson said hostels are like a trip planner because of the different people and friends you get to meet during the stay.

Community effort

Blown away by the sheer amount of volunteers and community help Watson said she has received so far, she said she "ugly cried three times" on Thursday from pure thankfulness, combined with the stress of opening a new business.

"Our entire community basically helped bring this together in the last couple days," Watson said. "Friends really pulled a lot and a lot of them are local business owners, which is great."

Watson said they got a full house of athletes from the Nakkertok Racing Team as their first guests to the hostel. (The Hostel Haven / Facebook)

From mason jar lighting fixtures to bunk beds, semi-private pods and three private rooms, Watson said she could have never pulled it together if not for the volunteer help.

Haven Hostel, which is located on Ambrose street, welcomed its first guests earlier this week.

"We have a great group of skiers that are here for the Nationals at Lappe ... so in the end we'll have 17 athletes and five support staff," Watson said.