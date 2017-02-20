A bowling alley and a bike shop may not seem like compatible business ventures, but it's working out just fine for a father-daughter team in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Ted and Mandie Ciotucha are the people behind Galaxy Lanes and the Harley Davidson dealership in the northwestern Ontario city.

The bowling came later, but for Mandie Ciotucha, motorcycles have always been a part of her life.

"I remember being two years old splashing in mud puddles and there was motorcycles everywhere, all over my yard, and bikers everywhere."

The Harley dealership, which her father acquired in 1977 — and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year — was where Ciotucha earned her allowance as a child, and worked until she went away to University.

There was motorcycles everywhere, all over my yard, and bikers everywhere - Mandie Ciotucha

After graduating, she came home to help her father run not only the motorcycle business, but a new venture as well.

When the Harley dealership outgrew its previous location, Ted Ciotucha bought a bigger, more centrally located building that just happened to contain a bowling centre.

They made the decision to build an addition for the Harley shop, and to run both businesses, side-by-side.

Mandie and Ted Ciotucha also run a bowling centre, with a lounge and restaurant, under the same roof as their Harley Davidson dealership in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

The two businesses have one common theme, said Ted Ciotucha.

"There is a connection," he said, "because bowling is fun, and Harleys are fun."

"I don't know if I've ever sold a bowler a bike ... but the other way around for sure."

Ciotucha said he never pressured his daughter to enter the family business, but he's grateful that she did.

"I'm ever so proud of her," he said. "I could never run these two businesses by myself."

The Thunder Bay Harley Davidson dealership will mark its anniversary with a special celebration in June.

They also have another thing to celebrate this year. The shop was ranked among the top Harley dealerships in the country.