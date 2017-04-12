A map of a portion of Thunder Bay's harbour from 1878. (Supplied)

A Thunder Bay historian will be shining a spotlight on the local harbour's bygone eras Wednesday night.

Bill Skrepichuk is presenting a visual history of Thunder Bay's harbour at tonight's Remedial Action Plan (RAP) public advisory committee meeting, using images and maps dating back to the 1870s to showcase the harbour's history.

"It'll cover areas right from Chippewa right through to [Superior Fine Papers]," Skrepichuk said of his presentation. "The images don't lie — one advantage of the images is they tell the story, and the more you look at them, the more you see."

Tonight's RAP meeting — which is open to the public — will focus on possible rehabilitation of wildlife habitats along the harbour's shore.

Decades of industrial activity have had negative consequences for the habitat areas, and organizers hope the meeting will bring forward some ideas as to how they may be rehabilitated.

Skrepichuk says looking at the harbour's history is a critical part of that process.

"Everybody has got an opinion of what things might have been, and how they might have been," he said. "But an image will allow you to inform your mind as to what the original shapes were, as well as what the influences were."

Tonight's RAP meeting is open to the public, and is scheduled to start at 7 pm.

It will take place in room 3004 of Lakehead University's Advanced Technology and Academic Centre (ATAC) building. Admission, and parking, is free.

A livestream will also be available through infosuperior.com.