Organizations involved in cleaning up Thunder Bay's harbour are recommending "bird or animal deformities and reproduction problems" be removed from a list of local concerns.

A study by Environment and Climate Change Canada has found a 0% deformity rate in both herring gull embryos and chicks from Thunder Bay.

JIm Bailey, co-ordinator for the Remedial Action Plan, says the results should be seen as a positive outcome.

"That is not to say that there are not contaminants," Bailey said, "it is just to say that in the harbour area around Thunder Bay, contaminant levels are no more elevated than anywhere else on Lake Superior."

Recommendation: remove “Bird/Animal Deformities/Reproduction Problems” as Thunder Bay harbour env concern.Comments? https://t.co/OYe3CWbQzn pic.twitter.com/kyvgzHD5oj — @InfoSuperior_

According to the website infosuperior.com, one of the primary reasons Thunder Bay was listed as an area of concern was due to industrial effluents from pulp mills and other industries that had degraded the quality of the water.

Various contaminants, including dioxins, furans, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), creosote, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and mercury all became chemicals of concern in the Thunder Bay harbor from these industrial operations.

During their research, gulls eggs from Mutton and Welcome Islands in Thunder Bay were compared to eggs from a more remote reference site on Black Bay,called Granite Island Bailey said.

He also added that the study found Thunder Bay's contaminant levels to be some of the lowest on the Great Lakes.

View the report on Thunder Bay harbour's contaminants decline here