Curling enthusiasts in Thunder Bay, Ont. are invited to the Fort William Curling Club on Tuesday evening for a send off party for Al Hackner and his teammates as they head to the national curling championship.

According to a media release, Hackner and his Thunder Bay team mates Gary Champagne and Frank Morissette will also be at the send-off party on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. as they prepare to travel to Stratford, Ont. to play at the Canadian Seniors Saturday.

The Hackner rink also consists of third Eric Harnden from Sault Ste. Marie who also brings previous Bier experience to the backend.

The senior championships are open to curlers over the age of 50.

In January of this year, Hackner's rink tied the northern Ontario championship game in the seventh end before coming up with a steal in the eight and closing a victory over Sudbury's Rob Gordon.