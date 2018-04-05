'It's a real blessing': Grace Place celebrates being mortgage-free

The mortgage papers at Grace Place — a registered charity in Thunder Bay, Ont. — have become just a pile of ashes thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor earlier last month.

Officials from the Thunder Bay Community Foundation presented a cheque for just over $174,000 on Wednesday afternoon to help pay off the street ministry's mortgage.

"One of our donors saw in the newspaper that Grace Place had just done their walk and we were talking about their needs," Community Foundation executive director Bonnie Moore said, "so I had a conversation with Gary ... and he talked about the mortgage ... and the donor said lets do it, lets pay off their mortgage."

Gary Macsemchuk, a pastor at Grace Place, said paying off the mortgage gives the ministry the financial freedom and security to fund more programs and services beneficial to the city's homeless and other marginalized people.

Volunteers at Grace Place help serve approximately 48 thousand meals a year to the city's homeless or other marginalized people. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"This is the kind of story that you hear about in other places in Canada and to happen to Grace Place ... it's a real blessing," Macsemchuk said.

Four days a week, a line-up forms outside of Grace Place for people waiting to have a meal, grab a coffee or get access to some help and services.

"We can put more money into the day to day programs," Macsemchuk explained, "We do about 48 thousand meals a year and we've been throwing around the idea of maybe opening another day so that we can provide those services."

He said when they received the call that an anonymous donor was paying off the ministry's mortgage, he and two other pastors all cried with joy.

"We can't thank them enough," Macsemchuk said, "Grace Place is a community and the people that come here, this is their community [so] they are rejoicing with us."

Officials and clients at Grace Place celebrated being mortgage-free on Wednesday afternoon by eating cake, singing songs and burning the mortgage papers. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Dozens of clients watched, clapped and joined in on the joyous announcement on Wednesday afternoon as they celebrated by eating cake and singing songs.

"A lot of my friends they all come here ... and it's a good organization," Ross Ridler said, "[the mortgage] is one thing they don't have to worry about...it ensures they are going to be here longer too."