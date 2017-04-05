A man who plays soccer in Europe, is using his time at home in Thunder Bay to launch a competitor to the city's taxi companies.

Uride registered more than 1,100 passengers in its first 24 hours, according to its founder, Cody Ruberto.

The company is similar to Uber in that it allows users to order rides using a smartphone app. However, Uride services are provided by local limousine companies, rather than by ordinary citizens.

"They have the right insurance. They have all the stuff that we need to do this and function legally," Ruberto explained.

The limo companies, meanwhile, earn extra revenue through the service, he added.

The Uride app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play. (Uride)

The company's goal is to offer rates about 20 per cent lower than local taxi companies, Ruberto said, but it's currently offering introductory rates that are much cheaper than that.

Ruberto launched the company after noticing that friends and family members kept getting stuck without rides at the end of a night out, he said.

"People would be walking home in -20, -30. Some people get into their cars and drive after having a couple drinks, which is horrible. It's unsafe for the community," he said. "I saw there was a problem here and I said OK I have this time off from soccer, I think I can solve this problem for Thunder Bay."

Ruberto had some tech industry experience, having previously launched an app company in Texas.

He plans to find partners to help run the company once he returns to his soccer career in Europe.

Thunder Bay city council will look over proposed changes to its taxi bylaw at its meeting on April 10.