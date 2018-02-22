Officials at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit have declared a facility-wide outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at The Walford retirement residence.

According to a media release issued Thursday, all admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled until further notice at The Walford, located at 20 Pine Street.

Visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers.

The Health Unit is also urging residents to stay at home and refrain from visiting hospitals, long term care facilities and retirement homes when feeling ill to avoid spreading infections to vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

Health Unit officials are also reminding residents to wash their hands often for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.