A plan to redesign garbage collection routes in Thunder Bay, Ont., by eliminating one route and the two jobs associated with it, has hit a roadblock.

Jason Sherband, the city's manager of solid waste and recycling services told city councillors on Monday night that the proposal to eliminate the truck has been temporarily put on hold.

Slowing down route changes

"Recognizing that is not the level of service that our customers in the community expect, steps have been taken to slow that transition down. So, a truck will not be immediately taken out of service. Transitioning to one less truck will gradually happen over a period of time," he said.

Revamping garbage routes was part of the 2017 budget, and created an estimated saving to the city of $150,000 per year. As part of the route reduction, the curbside limit for garbage in the city was also cut from three bags to two.

"Effective July 1st, changes to the solid waste system came into effect, that was around realigning our waste collection routes to accommodate for one waste collection truck in service, in addition to the item limit changes at the curb," said Sherband.

The City of Thunder Bay will slowly phase out the use of one garbage route after significant delays took place in collection in early July. (Christine Archambault)

He said homeowners, for the most part, are now following the change in the bag limit.

"Under the first week of operating under the new system, we did experience significant delays in service, which did results in some residents' garbage not being picked up on time," said Sherband.

However, the city has met with employees and the union representing garbage collection staff in an effort to address concerns, said Sherband.

Working to improve transition to new routes

"We have had very productive and positive meetings with CUPE and staff, who have agreed to work together to the transition moving forward."

The issues regarding delayed garbage collection were also compounded when homeowners would call the city to complain about service, and were, at the time, hung up because of an issue with the dispatch centre's phone system.

"We did add some dispatch staff to try and resolve those calls quickly, but we did have an issue with our telephone service provider at the time," said Kayla Dixon, the city's director of engineering.

"We were seeing dropped calls, so people found that they were waiting on hold for quite a while, and then when there call, it was their turn to come to the queue, their call was dropped," she said.

Dixon said upgrades to the phone system have been completed, and the phone issue has been resolved.​