Thunder Bay residents who missed their garbage collection day because of this week's ice storm will still get their weekly visit, city officials said.
Curbside collection resumed Friday morning after it was postponed Wednesday and Thursday due to inclement weather.
The aftermath of the storm, including poor driving conditions, means Friday collection will see some delays, the city said in a written release.
For residents who had their days skipped because of the weather, the city has announced the following make-up days:
People affected by Wednesday's cancellation can place garbage at the curb after 4 p.m. Friday, or before 7 a.m. Saturday for pickup on Saturday.
People affected by Thursday's cancellation can place garbage at the curb after 4 p.m. Sunday, or before 7 a.m. Monday for pickup on Monday.
Battery recycling bag pick-up will also resume, the city said.
"We are also asking for the public's help to alert elderly family members or those that might be home-bound about this new schedule for garbage pickup," Jason Sherband, the city's manager of solid waste and recycling was quoted as saying in Friday's announcement.
