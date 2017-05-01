City councillors in Thunder Bay will decide Monday night on how to implement a bag tag system for garbage pickup.

As part of the 2017 budget, administration recommended reducing the number of 'free' curbside pickup items from three to two.

While council agreed with reducing the number of items that could be picked up, they still wanted to keep an option open for homeowners who wanted to dispose of three bags or cans of garbage per week.

The 'bag tag' would allow homeowners to place an additional item (in a garbage bag or can) at the curb, if a tag is placed on it.

The tags are $2.00 each, and will be sold in books of 5. There would be no expiry date on the tag.

A report from administration shows other cities in Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Barrie all allow two items to be placed for 'free' with a $2.00 fee for an additional item.

Exceptions to the limit would be allowed after major holidays, including New Year's Day, Victoria Day and Labour Day. Homeowners with a medical issue could also get an exemption after going through an application process.

The city hopes to sell the tags at the same stores where city transit passes are sold. Tags would also be available at city hall, the Victoriaville Centre Cashiers, EcoSuperior and the library.

The overarching goal is to reduce the amount of garbage going to the Mapleward Road landfill, while also increasing recycling and diversion rates. The reduction in garbage will allow the city to optimise its garbage collection routes.