One city councillor in Thunder Bay, Ont., believes homeowners should have the option of putting more than two bags of trash at the curb each week, as long as they are willing to pay for it.
Coun. Larry Hebert will ask his colleagues on Monday night to support a "bag tag" system, which would allow people to pay to leave additional containers of trash at the curb for collection.
Thunder Bay city council voted earlier this year, as part of its 2017 budget, to reduce the number of containers allowed for pickup to two.
"So, maybe there's a way that people could either purchase bag tags, or get some for free and then purchase some," said Hebert.
"And also, would it work with people with medical issues, would they get an exemption? How would they recognize that?"
Hebert said he has received calls of support for the system, including those with large families. He said others are opposed to the idea.
He said the tag system has been used in many communities, with success, including Red Lake and Kenora.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.