Thunder Bay's firefighters were kept busy early Sunday by a pair of garage fires on the city's south side.

The fire department said the first call came in at about 4:30 a.m. Firefighters were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of McIntosh Street, finding the garage at the back of the property was fully engulfed in flames.

About five minutes later, another call came in, reporting a garage on fire in the 100 block of Mary Street East. Responding crews found that structure fully engulfed in flames, as well.

Firefighters were able save nearby structures at both locations as they extinguished the fires. However, both garages were extensively damaged.

There were no injuries, and both fires are under investigation.