A woman in Thunder Bay, Ont., is being sued for $30,056.98 by a company she alleges installed a faulty furnace and air conditioner in her home.

Carol Townson made the allegations after she signed a contract with Eco Energy Home Services Inc. in October, 2015 to rent a high-efficiency furnace, a high-efficiency air conditioner and a Fast-stat coil.

A day after she signed the contract the equipment was installed in her north side home, but that's when the trouble started, she said.

Townson claims the air conditioner, which has never worked, was not completely installed, and was told by the contractor that another part was required.

She also stated the installer did not clean up after the work, leaving a hole in her home where the air conditioner was placed but never properly sealed.

An independent contractor, who visited Townson's home, noted numerous issues with the installation, including:

No primer on venting joints

Improper condensate pump hose

Electrical not to code

Non satisfactory duct work

No combustion air venting, not terminated properly

Venting not properly sloped

Old humidifier not remover - hot air leaking

No validation sticker

Recommend two pipe system

Air conditioning venting to be moved to the back of the house

Insulation on air conditioning unit not proper

Air conditioning lines not strapped

Townson alleges she attempted to contact Eco Energy, as well as its subcontractors, more than 30 times but was not successful in obtaining repairs.

There is no Technical Standards Safety Authority (TSSA) number attached to the work, which is a requirement for the installation of appliances in Ontario.

Townson's court documents state that she wants the Eco Energy equipment removed from her home, and the contract terminated.

Woman owes $30,000 says company

In its statement of claim, Eco Energy Home Services Inc. said it stands by a letter sent to Townson in February 2017 by EcoHome Financial Inc,. stating she owes $30,056.98 to pay out the full contract, including interest.

The company, in its statement, said it denies all of Townson's claims.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.