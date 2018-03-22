Representatives from the federal government and Ontario government came to Thunder Bay, Ont. Thursday afternoon to make a funding announcement for the Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Line Project which is expected to connect remote First Nations in northwestern Ontario to the provincial power grid.

The Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, Jane Philpott along with Premier Kathleen Wynne and Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault, announced an investment of $1.6 billion dollars to connect 16 First Nations in Northwestern Ontario to the electrical grid.

The CBC's Jeff Walters is at the announcement at the Valhalla Inn.

He reports several northern chiefs are in attendance for what is being called the largest First Nations power project ever.

Huge crowd for Wataykineap Power announcement today in #TBay #cbctb pic.twitter.com/qnsEK9ZUpz — @JeffWaltersCBC

Kathleen Wynne now at the podium. Speaks of how this goal of connecting communities all started many years ago. #cbctb #tbay — @JeffWaltersCBC