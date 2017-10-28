Hallowe'en in northwestern Ontario is usually a time of year where families bundle close together to keep warm, celebrate by dressing up as their favourite characters, and get to know their neighbours through trick or treating.

This year, officials from four organizations in Thunder Bay, Ont. — North Caribou First Nation, Fort William First Nation, City of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Police Service — will be handing out Hallowe'en treats on Oct. 28 in the Piction, Limbrick and Shelter House areas as a way to strengthen relationships and help foster a safer community.

According to a written statement released on Friday, the four groups signed a Friendship Agreement on Sept. 29, 2017 as a way to strengthen Indigenous relations through joint initiatives to help nurture public safety and social and cultural awareness.

Focused on reducing the risk of exploitation, neglect, abuse and violence for First Nation students leaving their families and homes to attend school in Thunder Bay, officials said "this agreement aspires to creating a safe and nurturing environment so that First Nation youths can realize their dreams and full potential."

Neighbourhood Locations and Schedules for Hallowe'en treats:

1 - 2 p.m. Piction Area (288 Winsor Place, Unit 16)

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Limbrick Area - Kinsmen Centre

4 - 5 p.m. Shelter House

All residents in the city are encouraged to stop by any of the listed locations. A fire truck pumper along with some firefighters will also be on scene at the Kinsmen Centre and Shelter House.