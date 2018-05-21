Thunder Bay residents allowed to toss more garbage this week
A residential household can put out up to three items of garbage at no additional cost during the first collection day after Victoria Day, according to a news release from the City of Thunder Bay.
You don't need a tag for a third item of garbage during the first collection day after Victoria Day
Thunder Bay, Ont., residents are free to toss more trash this week.
A residential household can put out an additional item of garbage, to a maximum of three items, at no additional cost. It can be done during the first collection day after Victoria Day, according to a news release from the City of Thunder Bay.
A tag is not required for the third item.