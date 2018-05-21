Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay residents allowed to toss more garbage this week

Thunder Bay residents allowed to toss more garbage this week

A residential household can put out up to three items of garbage at no additional cost during the first collection day after Victoria Day, according to a news release from the City of Thunder Bay.

You don't need a tag for a third item of garbage during the first collection day after Victoria Day

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay residents do not need a tag to put out a third item of garbage during the first collection after Victoria Day. (Submitted by Felipe Keeler)

Thunder Bay, Ont., residents are free to toss more trash this week.

A residential household can put out an additional item of garbage, to a maximum of three items, at no additional cost. It can be done during the first collection day after Victoria Day, according to a news release from the City of Thunder Bay. 

A tag is not required for the third item. 

