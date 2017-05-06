It's the start of prom and wedding season, and Matawa First Nations Management in Thunder Bay, Ont., made sure nobody would miss a special event for want of a party dress.

Matawa held a special event called Gowns for Girls Thursday, which offered more than 200 dresses for free to anyone who needed them.

"It was very hard to choose. All the dresses are so beautiful," said Jasmine Baxter, the Matawa administrative assistant, who asked to "shop" on Wednesday because she had an event to attend that evening.

"I chose a nice pinkish beige colour," she said. "It was a long gown. I got so many compliments on it yesterday. I was told I was the princess Jasmine going up to the stage yesterday."

Baxter, who just started her job, said she didn't have the money to buy her own formal dress, so the event was "very handy."

Gowns for Girls organizer Shelly Boudreau straightens up own of the gowns up for grabs at the event Thursday. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

She returned Thursday as a volunteer to help other women choose outfits.

Matawa organized the event on less than two weeks notice after Shelly Boudreau, the organization's quality assurance coordinator, volunteered at a similar event in Red Rock.

"It was a great experience. It was nice to see all the girls trying on dresses and giving each other compliments," said Boudreau.

When it was over, Boudreau's friend asked if Matawa could make use of the remaining dresses.

Boudreau spoke to her colleagues and Gowns for Girls was launched.

Hilary Moonias went to the event searching for a dress for her daughter, who wanted to wear something special for the end of Grade 4.

She settled on a bright pink number because her daughter likes bright colours.

"She's going to love this for sure. She's probably going to wear it right away, once after I wash it," Moonias said, laughing.

Hazel Smith was at the event to pick out a dress for her Grade 8 graduation.

She admired several long dresses, including several with jewels and sequins on them.

"Sparkles and bling is my thing," she said.