Free compost now available to Thunder Bay residents

With spring in full swing, the City of Thunder Bay is giving people a hand as they revive their lawns and flower gardens.

The city is now offering free compost at its Solid Waste and Recycling Facility.

"We're happy to again offer free compost to all residents," said Jason Sherband, manager of solid waste and recycling services. "Leaf and yard waste that's picked up during our curbside collection programs is blended with organic waste, and is ideal for use in landscaping, flower beds and lawns. It's not suitable for vegetable gardens."

Up to one half-ton load of compost can be taken per person, and people need to bring their own shovel and containers to carry the compost home, the city said in a media release.

The compost pick-up area is located east of the old landfill entrance on John Street Road.

Hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The compost will be available while quantities last, the city said.