A "mission" to make evening cycling safer is the aim of a new project between the City of Thunder Bay, Ont., and EcoSuperior, says Caroline Cox, a program coordinator with the environmental organization.

"We've been noticing for several years there are a lot of cyclists riding without lights, and when the time changes in the fall, it becomes even more noticeable," said Cox, pointing to an American study that shows 30 per cent of all biking fatalities happen between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cox said the new partnership will make 650 light kits available to riders who may not be able to afford them otherwise, or who don't know they're supposed to have them.

Caroline Cox, program coordinator with EcoSuperior in Thunder Bay, Ont., says cyclists are required, by law, to have a white light on the front of the bike and a red or amber light on the back, and should be turned on approximately from sunset to sunrise. (EcoSuperior)

"By law, you're required to have a white front light and a red or amber rear light that can be either solid or flashing and you're required to have them within half an hour of sunrise and sunset."

The light kits don't require tools to be installed, instead they can be easily attached to the bike frame. As well, they can be switched from steady to blinking mode.

The free bike lights will be handed out: