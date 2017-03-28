The chief of Fort William First Nation says the City of Thunder Bay should follow the federal government's lead concerning lands expropriated from the community over 100 years ago.

Peter Collins addressed city council on Monday, urging Thunder Bay to stop taxing lands that were the subject of a $99 million claim settlement with Ottawa in 2016, arguing the community never surrendered its claim to about 445 hectares (1,100 acres) of property taken from the First Nation for use by the former Grand Trunk Pacific Railway, and made part of the former city of Fort William.

"We feel that we shouldn't be waiting anymore," Collins told councillors.

"We settled this issue with Canada, now we need to settle it with the City of Thunder Bay, and we don't want to drag it out for another 10 years or 20 years or 15 years or whatever it may be."

The lands in question, along the southern bank of the Kaministiquia River, are within the city's municipal boundaries and registered to the First Nation's development corporation, said Linda Evans, the city treasurer. The corporation acquired those lands in 1999.

Collins added that no taxes have been paid for a couple of years now.

Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins, left, and Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada negotiator David Snowdon formally sign the land settlement agreement in December, 2016.

"We never relinquished our rights to the land," he said, adding that no settlements reached with Ottawa surrendered those properties.

Officials with the city and Fort William First Nation made it clear they're working toward a negotiated settlement.

"I don't want to talk about litigation, I don't like litigation," Collins said. "I'm hoping that we, as two strong-minded communities, resolve this issue."

Thunder Bay city manager Norm Gale said administration and council of the two communities are working towards an agreement — which would also include closer collaboration over the delivery of municipal services — and have been for some time.

Thunder Bay City Manager Norm Gale. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"Now, both parties ... have agreed to continue on with those discussions with a sense of urgency," Gale told CBC News.

Prior to the start of Monday's council meeting, Collins shook hands and spoke with mayor Keith Hobbs; the chief greeted Gale as he was leaving council chambers after his deputation.

Collins offered to lead an application to the province's Ministry of Municipal Affairs to have the lands removed from Thunder Bay's taxing authority, but said he would need the city's support.

Collins said the forced relocation of the First Nation from the banks of the Kaministiquia River to its current location was devastating.

"I want this community, this city, to know and to understand what our community went through back in 1905," Collins told councillors.

"Our homes, our churches, our deceased, our loved ones were removed from that land," he continued. "This is the largest taken in Canadian history for rail purposes."