Representatives from the City of Thunder Bay and Fort William First Nation are are taking part in a national program in a joint effort to boost investment and employment in both communities.

The Community Economic Development Initiative is delivered through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers, said Helen Patterson, a program manager with the federation.

Making it easier for investors

For the next five years, the federation and the council will help Fort William First Nation and Thunder Bay collaborate on economic development and land use planning. It's one of four such partnerships in Canada.

"There could be lands that the First Nation would like to develop that are contiguous to the city and these would be lands that would be now together," Patterson said.

With the help of two national business organizations, Fort William First Nation and the City of Thunder Bay have embarked on a five-year program to boost investment and employment in both communities. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

"So investors coming to the area could seamlessly come and work with Fort William First Nation and the City of Thunder Bay to invest and bring jobs and grow the economy."

Among the biggest challenges facing the two communities is that they don't often deal with the same jurisdictional bodies, she said, explaining that municipalities have closer ties to provincial rules and regulations, while First Nations relationships are often with the federal government.

Looking for complementary strategies

"What they're doing here today together is looking at how they can create a structure for themselves to plan and work together on joint economic development," said Patterson.

The city and First Nation started their economic collaboration initiative Wednesday by examining the relationship between the two communities, and looking for complementary development strategies.

Community leaders 'thrilled', 'confident'

"We are confident that our common goals for local economic development will foster benefits that extend to many other aspects of community building, and will help us explore ways to strengthen our communities even more," said Peter Collins, the chief of Fort William First Nation in a written release Wednesday.

The mayor of Thunder Bay, Keith Hobbs was equally enthusiastic stating, "We are thrilled to participate in this important initiative with Fort William First Nation."

"We have recognized for years that working together to address our economic challenges will strengthen our relationship and the regional economy, and move our communities forward."