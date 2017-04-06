Listeners to the east of Thunder Bay, Ont. can expect some changes to CBC Radio in the near future.

The Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) approved a new FM transmitter for CBC in White River, Ont.

The new transmitter will operate at 97.9 FM, and will replace the existing service at AM 1010. The changeover must take place by March of 2019.

CBC has also applied to the CRTC to make changes to two of its transmitters in Marathon and Terrace Bay.

Those two signals would be replaced by an FM signal at 107.5 FM. The CRTC still has to approve that application.

If approved, the signal quality in both Marathon and Terrace Bay, as well as along Highway 17 would be improved.