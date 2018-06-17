Flood watch in effect for Thunder Bay area

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) has issued a flood watch for the Lakehead region including the City of Thunder Bay, Ont., the municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, and Shuniah, and the Townships of O'Connor, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion.

The authority advised Saturday that thunderstorms could produce up to 50 to 75 millimetres of precipitation with additional amounts overnight and into Sunday. Localized thunderstorms might also occur, which could result in higher amounts in some areas, it said in a notice issued late Saturday afternoon.

Short-duration, high-intensity rainfall can result in localized ponding in low-lying areas and can cause rivers to rise quickly, the notice said.

The LRCA issues flood watches when assessed conditions indicate that the potential for flooding exists.

It advises the public to pay attention to local forecasts, exercise caution in and around area waterways and to move stored items adjacent to stream banks to higher ground.

The LRCA will continue to monitor conditions as part of its flood forecasting and warning program.

