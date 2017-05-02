Some first responders in Thunder Bay, Ont. are sporting dyed green shirts this week in honor of Mental Health Week.

Senior officials with the Thunder Bay Police Service, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Superior North EMS got together on Monday to model the shirts and hold up letters spelling "#GetLoud," the Canadian Mental Health Association's hashtag calling for better mental health resources.

It's the first time the city's emergency services have taken part in the week, said Krystina Edwards, a health and wellness coordinator with the City of Thunder Bay.

One Thunder Bay paramedic CBC News that he struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder after being called to a scene where a child, who was the same age as his own daughter, had died.

"I really struggled with ... how bad things could happen to kids like that," Rob Moquin said, adding that he grew isolated, drank heavily and suffered from insomnia after the incident.

Thunder Bay paramedic Rob Moquin suffered post traumatic stress disorder after witnessing a scene involving the death of a child. He's now involved in building a peer support network for fellow paramedics facing mental health challenges. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Moquin said it was also hard for him to accept he needed help.

"For a lot of fire, police, and EMS, we are seen in our community as the go-to people, so how do you go to someone's house when in your mind you think you might already be broken?" he said.

When he did seek support, the city helped him arrange for time off and psychiatric help.

He is now back at work and doing well, he said.

His experience prompted colleagues to join him in developing a peer support network for EMS workers.

That process is still on-going.

Mental Health Week runs until May 7.