A graduate of Lakehead University's forestry program living in Williams Lake, B.C., says his surroundings are "ghost-town-like," as wildfires continue to ravage the province's interior.

Ryan Miles told CBC's northern Ontario afternoon program, Up North, that he's used to working alongside forestry operations in the region, but now he's marking areas where bulldozers can clear swaths of vegetation in order to try and prevent fires from spreading.

"I'm not really in town very much. I've been out fighting the fires either during the night or during the day everyday," he said. "I just kinda roll in at night, get some sleep, and go back out again."

The area and the work is actually quite familiar, despite the fire zone, he said, as the company he works for does marking and layout in the forest so logging operations can go ahead.

"We're used to being out in the bush and laying out areas for them to log so we can also lay out the lines for them to cut," he said.

A recently-made fire break at the top of a hill along the Fraser River outside of Williams Lake, B.C. (Simon Hergott)

Depending on what fire he's working on, Miles said the surroundings can differ quite a bit. [With] smaller fires, he said, there tends not to be too much action, but at the larger ones, the activity picks up substantially.

"When it's a bigger fire, there is a lot of chatter on the radios, there's helicopters going over — yesterday we had a helicopter drop buckets basically right next to where we were working."

"Organized chaos, I guess."

Some of the fires have been as close as a few kilometres from town, Miles said.

Around where he is, Miles said the air is noticeably smoky, but not to the point where breathing is difficult.

As for how long he expects to be marking the forest for firefighting, rather than logging efforts, Miles said he's not sure.

"Right now, we're looking at at least another week of doing this kind of stuff," he said. "We'll keep doing the work as long as they ask us to but we'd kinda like to get back to business as usual and our normal lives."

Click here to listen to CBC Up North host Jeff Walters' interview with Ryan Miles, a Lakehead University forestry graduate now working in the B.C. interior.