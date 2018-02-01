A fire at Regency Towers near Waverley Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., has prompted fire officials to remind apartment-dwellers of what to do when there's a fire: leave the building and don't return until someone tells you you can go back.

Many residents wandered the corridors during Wednesday morning's fire, putting themselves at risk and making it more difficult for firefighters to rescue people and put out the fire, according to Eric Nordlund, a division chief with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

"Instead of having the ability to focus entirely on rescuing this person and putting out the fire, they also had to deal with people that hadn't evacuated from the building and would enter into the public corridors," Nordlund said.

Two people sent to hospital

The building has an approved fire safety plan and is required to do annual fire drills," he said. "It's been communicated what [residents are] supposed to do in the event of a fire," he added.

"You may not know what's going on, but you don't need to know what's going on. You just need to know that the fire alarm has gone off and you need to leave the building until somebody tells you you can go back."

Those who are physically unable to leave the building or for whom it is unsafe to leave the building, need to stay in their suites he added.

The fire was confined to a suite on the third floor, and it was a quiet night, so a large number of firefighters were able to respond quickly, Nordlund said.

Officials are investigating the fire, which sent two people to hospital.

A total of 24 firefighters from seven trucks were part of the firefighting and rescue effort.