A recent series of fatal house fires in southern Ontario and Nova Scotia is prompting fire services in the Thunder Bay, Ont., area to remind people about the importance of having working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms in your home.
-
4 children dead after house fire in southwestern Nova Scotia
-
Mother and her 2 children among 4 dead in 'horrific' Oshawa house fire
-
"Whenever you hear of a fatal fire, it's not a good thing, but when you hear after the investigation that there were no working smoke alarms, it's very frustrating, because that is your early detection, your early warning system," said Anthony Stokaluk, the public education officer for Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.
The law requires a working smoke detector outside any sleeping area and on every level of your home.
All smoke alarms have the potential to save lives, but those located near bedrooms are particularly crucial, Stokaluk said.
'You will not wake up in a house fire'
"If you're sleeping, you will not wake up in a house fire, the smoke will actually put you into a deeper sleep, render you unconscious and then you're going to succumb to the smoke," he said.
"That smoke alarm, it's going to go off as soon as it senses any type of smoke, so even a light smoke coming from a small fire somewhere in your home, is going to set that alarm off and give you the warning to get out of that house."
Any home with a fireplace, an attached garage or a fuel-burning appliance must have a carbon monoxide alarm outside all sleeping areas, he said.
The Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services, which serves communities just outside Thunder Bay, also offered this safety advice.
Simple smoke and carbon monoxide alarm tips
- Install smoke alarms on every storey and outside all sleeping areas of your home. For added protection, install a smoke alarm in every bedroom according to manufacturer's recommendations. Larger homes may require additional smoke alarms.
- Install carbon monoxide alarms outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage. For added protection, install a carbon monoxide alarm on every storey of your home according to manufacturer's recommendations.
- Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly by pressing the test button.
- Change the batteries every year.
- Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms wear out over time. Replace alarms according to manufacturer's recommendations.
Simple steps for home fire escape planning
- Everyone should know two ways out of each room, if possible.
- All exits must be unobstructed and easy to use.
- If someone in your home has a disability, develop a home fire escape plan with your household that takes into account their unique needs. Determine who will be responsible for helping young children, older adults and anyone who needs assistance to escape.
- Choose a meeting place outside, such as a tree or a lamp post, where everyone can be accounted for.
- Call the fire department from outside the home, from a cell phone or a neighbour's home.
- Practice your home fire escape plan.
- Once out, stay out. Never re-enter a burning building.
