Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds campers to check fire alarms at cottages

As the temperature starts to warm up and camping season begins, officials at Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are reminding campers to protect their families and guests from fire and carbon monoxide.

"Fire safety is just as important away from your home as it is at your home," said Fire Chief John Hay, "smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are the early warning systems that give you the valuable time needed to escape tragedy."

He recommends following these steps when opening up camp this season:

Prepare and practice a fire escape plan for your camp or cottage

Check the age of all your smoke alarms and replace if over 10 years old

Replace CO alarms as stated by manufacturer

Install fresh batteries in all alarms, especially those in camps that have been closed for the winter as cold temperatures drain battery power

Test all smoke and CO alarms and continue to test every month

The same Ontario law that requires working smoke and CO alarms on all levels of your home also applies to camps and cottages.

"Tragedy can strike quickly if your early warning systems like smoke alarms and CO alarms are not in place or functioning properly," Hay added.