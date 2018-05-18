Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds campers to check fire alarms at cottages

Notifications

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds campers to check fire alarms at cottages

As the temperature starts to warm up and camping season beings, officials at Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are reminding campers to protect their families and guests from fire and carbon monoxide.

Make sure your fire and carbon monoxide alarms are working at your cabin

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding campers to check their fire and carbon monoxide alarms before opening up their cottage or cabin this camping season. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

As the temperature starts to warm up and camping season begins, officials at Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are reminding campers to protect their families and guests from fire and carbon monoxide.

"Fire safety is just as important away from your home as it is at your home," said Fire Chief John Hay, "smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are the early warning systems that give you the valuable time needed to escape tragedy."

He recommends following these steps when opening up camp this season:

  • Prepare and practice a fire escape plan for your camp or cottage
  • Check the age of all your smoke alarms and replace if over 10 years old
  • Replace CO alarms as stated by manufacturer
  • Install fresh batteries in all alarms, especially those in camps that have been closed for the winter as cold temperatures drain battery power
  • Test all smoke and CO alarms and continue to test every month

The same Ontario law that requires working smoke and CO alarms on all levels of your home also applies to camps and cottages.

"Tragedy can strike quickly if your early warning systems like smoke alarms and CO alarms are not in place or functioning properly," Hay added.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us