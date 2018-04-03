Thunder Bay police investigate 3 vehicle fires over Easter long weekend

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. are asking for the public's help after they found three vehicles on fire on Sunday, April 1.

Police said at around 3:45 a.m. they went to a residence in the 300 block of Catherine Street at the request of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, after reports of a suspected arson.

Once on the scene, police found a vehicle located in a tarped enclosure at the back of the residence that was damaged in the fire.

Later that same day, police said they found two more vehicles in flames just after 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Waterloo Street.

Both vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Thunder Bay police are continuing to investigate these suspected arsons. Police are asking anyone who might have seen any suspicious individuals in these areas during the early morning hours of April 1, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.