Officials with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue say unattended cooking was the cause of a house fire in the city on Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the Empress Avenue South home around 7:00 a.m. after a fire in the kitchen forced the lone occupant to evacuate the building.

The resident was reportedly treated at the scene by paramedics, then taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further assessment.

In a written release, the fire department said the fire caused "extensive damage" to the kitchen, and that cooking fires are the leading cause of residential structural fires.

"An important fire safety message we use in our educational programs is to look while you cook," Deputy Fire Chief Greg Hankkio was quoted as saying in the release.

"A cooking fire can start in a matter of seconds so you should never leave the kitchen while cooking."