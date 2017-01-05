A home on Victor Street, just south of Broadway Avenue, was heavily damaged after a house fire Wednesday evening, according to officials with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

The fire service said it was called to the home at about 6:30 p.m , where firefighters encountered flames shooting out of the rear of the house.

In a written release issued Thursday morning, fire officials said five pumpers, an aerial ladder and about 25 firefighters battled the blaze.

The person living at the residence wasn't home at the time of the fire, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said, but arrived on-scene shortly after the fire crews did.

A cause of the fire — which has rendered the home uninhabitable with heavy flame and smoke damage throughout — hasn't yet been determined, but fire officials said inspectors are investigating.