Officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say the restricted fire zone in northwestern Ontario has now been lifted, thanks to the recent rainfall in the area.

The zone that was under a fire ban included the districts of Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay and Nipigon.

Officials at the ministry put the region-wide restrictions in place on May 15 after Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to 15 forest fires in a span of just four days.

According to Chris Marchand, the fire information officer for the MNRF, there are still areas of high fire hazard in the region.

"In the south particularly, the Fort Frances district and the mid portion of the district around Dryden, but there's also areas of moderate [hazard] around Kenora and Thunder Bay," Marchand said.

He said daytime burning is still not allowed, and people will need to continue to use caution and follow the municipal fire regulations and forest fire prevention guidelines.

So far this year the ministry said there has been a total 198 fires to date, claiming about 4,300 hectares, which is not far off the 10-year average of 200 fires at this point in the season.