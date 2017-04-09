Residents of an apartment complex on the 200 block of Frederica Street were forced out of the building early Saturday after a fire broke out in a second-storey suite.

Crews were dispatched to a structural fire in the two-storey building just after midnight Saturday, according to a news release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Smoke alarms sounded in the building, and all occupants got out, officials said in the release.

A total of five pumpers and an aerial ladder were on the scene.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and used a hose to extinguish the flames.

The rest of the building sustained no damage, and occupants were able to return to their suites, officials said.

The residents of the affected suite made other arrangements for accommodation, as there was damage to the unit.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue district chief John Kaplanis told CBC.