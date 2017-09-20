Reducing poverty and improving wealth for Thunder Bay, Ont., families and individuals is the goal of a new, free financial counselling program.

Thunder Bay Counselling is offering free financial services in partnership with the Lakehead Social Planning Council, and will target low-income households.

The program will also include training for employers and service providers to help them better identify people who could benefit from the service.

Financial empowerment

"Thunder Bay Counselling has been chosen to be a financial empowerment champion in the province of Ontario," said Nancy Chamberlain, Thunder Bay Counselling's executive director. "We're one of five sites."

Chamberlain said there are a number of barriers to financial security, including:

Lack of financial counselling and financial literacy

Poor access to neutral financial advice

Cost of finanacial counselling

Lack of awareness of government benefits, consumer rights, and other information.

The new program will include a number of free services, including helping people to open bank accounts, file taxes, access income supports and develop a financial plan, Thunder Bay Counselling said in a media release.

In the end, people will have a "knowledge base that allows them to be independent and make choices," Chamberlain said.