A Thunder Bay filmmaker whose video about the city garnered more than 400,000 online views isn't done shining the spotlight on this region.
Damien Gilbert of Epica Pictures released his Thunder Bay video in September.
The video shows off the summertime beauty of the city and surrounding area.
Now, Gilbert is hoping to turn his lens to another aspect of northern life.
"I know a lot of people want to see a winter version of the Thunder Bay, and I really want to complete it," Gilbert said. "It's just finding the time to get all that."
Until then, the director is keeping busy. He's released a new video titled "Don't Stop the Adventure," which chronicles a European trip by Gilbert and fellow photographer Chad Kirvin.
