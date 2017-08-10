The president of the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists says his members will be more mindful about what pictures they post on their Facebook page in light of some recent events.

Bruce Thacker said the nature club has had increasing numbers of people asking for specific locations where pictures of birds and other animals on their Facebook page have been taken.

Thacker said in one instance, an inquiry about a picture reminded him of another situation that has been making news.

"One of the ones was a little bit comparable to this brook trout Freedom of Information request," he said. "It was in regards to a posting of a picture of a bear that was very early out of hibernation. And upon some sleuthing by our Facebook page manager they found it was an avid hunter who had made the request."

Thacker said his group is not in the business of giving out locations, whether it be for a bear or a rare orchid.

Bruce Thacker is president of the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists (photo credit: Bruce Thacker)

"We're being much more guarded in what we post on the Facebook page," he said.

Thacker noted members who post pics have now been asked to remove the geotagging option on their camera or cell phone. He said the field naturalists had a special meeting this summer to decide if they needed to develop a code of ethics.

Thacker said they decided to adopt a basic guideline—borrowed from a nature photography group in Britain—that said `the welfare of the subject is more important than the observation or the photograph.'

"It places the onus, the responsibility, on the individual," Thacker said.

The Thunder Bay Field Naturalists is far from the only group grappling with the issue of misused posts and pictures on their Facebook page and other social media.

Thacker said naturalist groups from around the world have been seeing the impact of social media on rare birds, animals and plants and have also been struggling to address it.