Thunder Bay police say they've arrested two people for drug-related offences after executing a search warrant at a home on the city's north side.

Police said they searched the residence in the 100 block of North Windemere Avenue on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., and seized powdered fentanyl, a fentanyl patch, cocaine, oxycodone pills and $13,350 in cash.

The street value of the drugs seized is estimated at $16,000, according to a police media release issued Friday.

Officials said a 46-year-old woman and 51-year-old man have each been charged with four drug possession charges and one drug trafficking charge.

They reportedly appeared in court Friday morning and have been remanded into custody.